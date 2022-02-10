Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan outlines planned audits for 2022

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released the 2022-23 Audit Plan Thursday. The plan outlines new audits the Oregon Audits Division intends to begin in the coming year, covering topics from tax policy to rental assistance to Medicaid to racing regulation.

"All Oregonians benefit from effective, well managed public services,” Secretary Fagan said. “This year, thanks to the critical work of the Oregon Audits Division, state agencies will gain valuable insight into how to improve outcomes in drug treatment, education, housing and many other areas that impact the lives of people who live and work in Oregon.”

Video/Audio presentation on the plan available from Oregon Joint Committee on Legislative Audits hearing, February 9.

The 2022-23 Audit Plan identifies seven new performance audits and two planned IT audits for the coming year.

An audit of racing oversight and regulation at the Oregon Racing Commission;

An audit of program design and control of Measure 110 at the Oregon Health Authority;

An audit assessing the efficacy of Oregon tax policy at the Governor’s Office and Department of Revenue;

An audit of Measure 98, otherwise known as the High School Graduation and College Readiness Act, at the Department of Education;

An audit of the rental assistance program at the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department;

An audit focused on Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit Managers at the Oregon Health Authority;

A statewide audit examining the governance and modernization of Oregon’s state workforce;

A cybersecurity audit at the Department of Corrections; and

An audit assessing controls of the Integrated Eligibility system at both the Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority.

Also included are six performance audits, initiated in 2021 and currently ongoing, that will roll over into 2022. These includes audits of the mortgage interest deduction policy, the unemployment insurance program, and OLCC regulatory oversight of the cannabis industry. The agency also continues to execute critical audit work such as the Statewide Single Audit and other financial audits.

Audits in the plan are selected through a risk assessment process and in consultation with leaders in Oregon government, including the Governor’s Office, agency leadership, and the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. The Secretary of State’s Office also seriously considers feedback from a range of government stakeholders.

See the full 2022-23 Audit Plan on the Secretary of State website.

View all recently released audits: https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Pages/recent.aspx