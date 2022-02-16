Oregon Democrats revive plan to give low-wage workers $600 stimulus checks
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in the Oregon House have reintroduced a bill that would send one-time, $600 payments to the bank accounts of more than a quarter-million state residents.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports it marks the revival of a proposal Democrats in control of the Legislature floated in the past: providing stimulus checks to essential workers who remained on the job throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
This iteration of the plan, revealed Tuesday, would focus efforts on around 260,000 people who filed for earned income tax credits — a break for low- and middle-income families — on their 2020 filings.
Rep. Andrea Valderrama, a Democrat from East Portland, is one of the chief sponsors of the bill.
Valderrama said proponents shelved an earlier version of the plan for a couple of key reasons.
First, the original bill created a process for low-income workers to apply for payments. Valderrama said lawmakers were uneasy about the prospect of finding a state agency or third-party vendor that could handle that volume of work in a timely manner.
Secondly, the new bill doesn’t discriminate between what types of workers would be eligible for these payments. The original plan would have only qualified certain types of workers, a factor that lawmakers and proponents realized might preclude many who still need these payments and has been a cumbersome task to delineate who was eligible.
Under the new proposal, as long as they applied for the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state filing, taxpayers would receive a check.
Comments
7 Comments
Because why destroy our economy with only one round of inflation… Let’s put the nail in the coffin while we are at it…
– you really don’t understand how inflation works, do you? – not old enough to remember our country’s last real inflation period? (this little inconvenience is a passing joke by comparison) – used by both parties to attack the other, and everyone fell for it then too – such easy marks
And the bribery continues as does the Agenda moves forward to socialism and then fascism.
– socialism, then fascism….? – guess you’re not a student of history – oh well, another easy mark
How about a plan to address the record murder rate in OR? 14th person of the murdered last night in Portland! Thanks Dem elitists for 20 years of failed leadership! Dems hate POC! The proof is in our deaths!
JOHNSON FOR GOVERNOR!!
The Dem’s are just embarrassed that their dower income projections were so low. Income to the state is piling up because of a booming economy. They have to give out free $ to their constituents before the evil kicker takes effect and they have to at least some of that $ back to the citizens who paid it.
The economy is booming. Government has flooded the economy with TRILLIONS of free money. That caused inflations, which is the enemy of the working poor. Inflation up 7.1%. Wages up 4.3%. Doesn’t take a masters in economics to understand hits hourly earners the hardest. The LAST thing we need right now is more $ giveaways.
What used to happen when you didn’t make enough money from your one job was get SECOND job or go get more educated so that you could land a higher paying job. Handing out money is not helping low wage earners support themselves and have the satisfaction of being self-sufficient. It only fosters dependence