Interstate 84 closed in Eastern Oregon due to crashes amid snowy conditions

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A familiar situation faced Eastern Oregon motorists on Presidents Day as Interstate 84 was closed in both directions due to crashes and limited parking amid a new shot of winter weather, ODOT reported.

The eastbound freeway was closed between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 (La Grande). Westbound was closed between Exit 374 (Ontario) and Exit 216. The closures are due to multiple vehicle crashes near milepost 230. The westbound freeway is closed at Ontario due to limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande.

Local traffic may be able to access the westbound freeway between Ontario and Baker City to get home (check for more information by clicking the closure icon on TripCheck.com).

ODOT said, "This is expected to be an extended closure lasting all night for westbound freeway and several hours for the eastbound freeway."

Oregon Highway 204 (the Tollgate Highway) and OR 245 were also closed to all but local traffic. They are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic.

Continue checking TripCheck.com for update conditions or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.