ODOT has heads up for travelers: Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass to close for two weeks next month

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – ODOT is advising travelers that a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 will be closed for two weeks next month about 20 miles west of Santiam Junction for road work that includes landslide damage repairs.

"We’re making this area safer by building a retaining wall, moving and rebuilding a section of the road, and repairing damage caused by landslides," the agency said Wednesday.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, though schedules are subject to change. ODOT said it will notify the public of any changes.

You can find project details, detour information and sign up for updates by visiting ODOT's project webpage.