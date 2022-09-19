Knopp condemns chants of bigotry at UO game, urges ‘appropriate discipline’ for students involved

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Saturday's football game hosted by the University of Oregon, video evidence surfaced of profane chants made by some attendees sitting in the student section.

The chants appeared to reference Brigham Young University’s status as a privately held university sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, released the following statement Monday:

“Religious bigotry is unacceptable in any form. I condemn these hateful chants, and apologize to the players, coaches, staff, and fans who had to endure them, as well as Oregonians and Utahns who have read or heard about them. University of Oregon students who participated in the chants should face appropriate discipline.”

The University of Oregon Student Conduct Code prohibits harassment, and disruptive behavior at university sponsored activities.