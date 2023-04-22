Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
Published 11:59 AM

BLM Lakeview District urges traveler caution as snowmelt causes muddy, flooded public roads

BLM Lakeview District
LAKEVIEW, Ore.  (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management's Lakeview District is advising travelers on roads crossing public land to use caution, as spring snowmelt has resulted in muddy and flooded conditions throughout the district. 

In the spirit of shared conservation stewardship, BLM Lakeview Acting District Manager Angela Bulla asked the public Friday to steer clear of muddy roads to avoid damaging the roads and resources. 

“Waiting for roads to dry up is also the best way to avoid becoming stranded,” said Bulla. “Travel safely and let us know when you discover deteriorating road conditions.” 

Driving on wet roads and two-tracks can cause resource damage including soil erosion and degradation, damage to vegetation or archaeological sites, and ruts. 

“Small ruts made now can compound and make roads impassable later,” added Bulla. 

Additionally, beware of driving or parking on passable icy roads in the morning—the road may become a muddy disaster when the ice melts during the day. 

Before beginning any of your adventures, make sure you've planned your way in, and PLANNED YOUR WAY OUT. Make sure people back home know what those plans are and when you expect to return. Know the extended weather forecast. Carry extra clothing, blankets, food and water for emergencies. Remember that cell phone coverage across the district is mostly non-existent. 

The BLM urges public land visitors to call the nearest BLM office to check on conditions before venturing into the backcountry. 

Information on road conditions is available from the Klamath Falls Field Office, 541-883-6916; and the Lakeview Field Office, 541-947-2177. 

KTVZ news sources

