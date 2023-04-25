Oregon lawmakers expand cities’ ability to use photo radar, catch speeders; Bend city councilor wants it here

(Update: Adding video, comments from Bend resident, city councilor)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - A bill is headed to the governor's desk allowing all Oregon cities to use photo radar for speed and traffic enforcement. Currently, the technology is not used in this part of the state to catch speeding drivers.

With the governor's signature on House Bill 2095 -- cities in Oregon can use photo radar for managing speed. It also eliminates time restrictions on when it can operate.

A Bend resident who wished to not share his name shared his thoughts on the technology.

"It seems that photo radar is another form of government overreach and another form of taxation," he said.

According to officials, only 10 cities in Oregon -- including Albany, Beaverton, Eugene, and Bend -- currently can use photo radar to manage speeds, though not all do so.

In those cities, photo radars can be used in residential areas or school zones, but not on controlled access highways, also known as parkways.

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman said Wednesday, "This is a tool that we've been hoping to develop more throughout the city since we've been on council for the last two years."

The bill helps to expand the potential use of photo radar, if the city decides to pay the costs of the technology.

In 2021 and 2022, Bend Police gave out an average of about 1,700 speeding tickets a year. In the past, the department says operating a photo radar program came down to the cost and concern about eliminating the opportunity for officers to use discretion in giving out tickets.

"All of our transportation funding and all of our law enforcement and public safety funding is part of our budget," Broadman said. "We're starting the budget season right now, making sure that we can fund adequately both our road condition and our road safety throughout the city of Bend."

He supports bringing photo radar to Bend, saying it's a goal in improving safety on the roads.

Here is the press release from Oregon lawmakers:

At the request of local leaders across the state, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2095 with bipartisan support this week, expanding the potential use of photo radar by cities cracking down on speeders. But it remains an option, though an easier one to take up, leaving the ball in the court of cities like Bend.

HB 2095 authorizes all cities in the state to use photo radar for managing speed, eliminates the restriction on the number of hours per day photo radar may be used in any one location, and expands the authority of cities to set designated speeds for certain residential streets up to 10 miles per hour lower than the statutory speed, but not less than 20 miles per hour.

“By expanding the use of photo radar and granting cities greater flexibility in setting local speed limits, we are taking proactive steps towards reducing the risk of high-speed crashes and protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and kids.” said Senator Aaron Woods, (D-Wilsonville), carrier of the legislation. “As a state, we must continue to prioritize safety on roads and invest in evidence-based solutions that make our streets safer for everyone.”

House Bill 2095 now moves to Governor Kotek’s desk for her consideration.