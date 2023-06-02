Oregon joins national $102 million settlement with suboxone maker over alleged monopoly tactics

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that Oregon has joined 41 other states in a nationwide $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc. Oregon will receive approximately $1.5 million from the settlement.

Suboxone is used in the medically assisted treatment of opioid use disorder. It plays an important part in our fight against the opioid epidemic.

“This settlement will help Oregon in our response to the opioid epidemic and is part of an ongoing effort by states to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable and ensure resources are available to address America’s opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “I want to thank Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul and his team for their leadership of these successful negotiations.”

In 2016, the states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. alleging that they used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets to preserve its drug monopoly. Trial had been set for September 2023.

The settlement agreement, which will be submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval, requires Indivior to pay the states $102.5 million. Indivior is also required to comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include disclosures to the states of all citizen petitions to the FDA, introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate control, which will help the States ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

Oregon joins Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.