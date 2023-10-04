More than 10,000 Paid Leave Oregon applications approved; nearly $15 million in benefits paid

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The latest data for Paid Leave Oregon is on the Oregon Employment Department’s dashboard. The data, through Oct. 2, shows more than 10,000 applications have been approved since Aug. 14.

Applications have increased significantly in recent weeks. About 20,400 benefits applications have been received since Aug. 14.

So far, almost $15 million in benefits have been paid. Benefit payments started going out to Oregon workers with approved claims on Sept. 13.

Paid Leave Oregon Director Karen Humelbaugh said people can speed up their claims by:

Informing their employer about their leave before they apply

Using the What You Need to Apply for Benefits Checklist and making sure they upload the correct documents for their type of leave

Checking their Frances Online account regularly for action notices and messages

Making sure to put the employer's name on their claim as it appears on their W2 or paystub

Claims that have incorrect information or where the employer wasn’t notified may be delayed.

Paid Leave Oregon sped up its claim processing time in recent weeks, with a 162% increase since the program started. Staff are working hard to get through claims, but with any new program, there is a learning curve, as well as programmatic adjustments.

“This is the first program of its kind in Oregon, and that means there will be bumps along the way,” Humelbaugh said. “However, we are working hard to make sure staff are trained and able to provide a good customer service experience.”

Paid Leave Oregon covers paid family leave, medical leave, and safe leave for working Oregonians. Employees apply through Frances Online.

Detailed information for employees, including eligibility requirements, tutorial videos, a benefits calculator, and much more, is on the Paid Leave website at paidleave.oregon.gov.

