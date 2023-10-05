Rep. Chavez-DeRemer joins bipartisan caucus focused on addiction, treatment and recovery policy

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) said Thursday she has joined the bipartisan Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus as a vice co-chair. alongside Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04).

The caucus, led by Reps. Paul Tanko (NY-20) and Dave Joyce (OH-14), is dedicated to education and raising awareness among lawmakers about addiction – including through a strong focus on expanding access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

“I’m honored to join the bipartisan Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus as a vice co-chair. At a time when overdose deaths and substance use disorders are on the rise, Oregon unfortunately ranks almost last in access to addiction treatment. This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue – this is a public health emergency that rises above politics. That’s why the work of the Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus is so important. Together, we will continue working towards pragmatic policies that help prevent and treat addiction,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

“Addiction has touched my family, and we know firsthand about the hope and joy in recovery — I want our story to be the story for every family, but tragically, it’s not yet,” Dean said. "Every day our nation loses a jetliner of souls from overdose. As lawmakers, we have an obligation to help break the stigma of substance use disorder, spread awareness, and support recovery. I’m grateful to Congressman Paul Tonko and Congressman Dave Joyce for their leadership, and I look forward to serving as vice-chair of the Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus alongside Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer to find bipartisan solutions that will help save lives from this devastation.”

“There is no corner of our nation that has not been affected by the disease of addiction,” Tonko said. “It is beholden on all of us as representatives to meet the needs of our communities and address this disease of despair with a response rooted in hope. The ATR Caucus plays a key role in our federal response, serving as a forum for members dedicated to tackling this crisis and saving lives. I am eager to welcome Congresswoman Dean and Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer as strong partners in that effort.”

“The ongoing opioid epidemic continues to wreak havoc in communities throughout Ohio and our country,” said Joyce. “All of us in Congress have a solemn responsibility to do more to support Americans suffering from addiction, and to increase access to proven forms of treatment. We need an all hands-on-deck approach to solve this crisis, which is why I am very excited to welcome Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer and Congresswoman Dean as the Vice-Chairs of the Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus to ensure we find bipartisan solutions that expand access to treatment and destigmatize addiction for Americans.”

The Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus is made up of more than 50 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle. It is the first and longest running congressional caucus that recognizes addiction as a disease.

At a time when the United States is facing an unprecedented overdose crisis, coupled by a nationwide shortage of health care professionals, the caucus has served as a forum for bipartisan action to support communities across the U.S. and drive commonsense solutions to the problems underpinning the crisis.