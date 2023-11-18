Bentz, Chavez-DeRemer comment on legislation that averted federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Reps. Cliff Bentz and Lori Chavez DeRemer, R-Ore., issued statements after voting for Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to fund the government and avert a shutdown.

“I voted with Speaker Johnson because I support his short-term funding plan which will give us the time we need to keep working on reductions in spending. As the Speaker knows, a shutdown would cause serious hardships to many who work in the military, the TSA, agencies charged with issuing permits, and even agencies who send out government entitlement payments,” said Congressman Bentz.

“Additionally, a government shutdown would be damaging to our economy and to our national security. I am fully committed to working with my colleagues to reduce spending while at the same time keeping the government open and operating,” Bentz added.

Chavez-DeRemer issued this statement on Tuesday, after the House vote:

Chavez-DeRemer Supports Bipartisan Resolution to Prevent Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) voted in favor of H.R. 6363, a stopgap resolution that would prevent a government shutdown on November 18 and provide other critical program extensions. The House passed the bill on a bipartisan vote of 336-95, and it now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

“Over the last several months, I’ve been focused on finding common ground to avoid disruptions in government services for Oregonians. This latest stopgap measure will provide the House with an opportunity to make necessary improvements to the remaining appropriations bills, and it will give the Senate and White House more time to come to the negotiating table. I remain committed to fully funding law enforcement, supporting workforce development programs, protecting our farmers and ranchers, and investing in our children’s future. I will always stand up for the 5th District and won’t hesitate to push back if our priorities aren’t met. As we rapidly approach Friday’s deadline, I hope the Senate will take up our proposal quickly to keep the government open and prevent more uncertainty for our constituents,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

This so-called laddered continuing resolution provides extensions for the following bills through January 19, 2024:

The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act; and

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

Separately, it provides extensions for the following bills through February 2, 2024:

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Department of Defense Appropriations Act;

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act;

The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act;

The Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Legislative Branch Appropriations Act; and

The Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

Additionally, the legislation provides a Farm Bill extension through September 30, 2024.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.