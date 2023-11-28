Oregon Department of Agriculture leads trade mission to Singapore, Taiwan

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Agriculture Assistant Director Jonathan Sandau and five agricultural companies from around the state embarked Tuesday on a trade mission to Singapore and Taipei, Taiwan. Although small in geography, these sophisticated markets are very important to Oregon agriculture.

“Oregon has important cultural and trade ties with Singapore and Taiwan, and we look forward to strengthening our relationships during this trade mission,” said Sandau. “We are honored to promote Oregon agriculture and its diverse array of premium food and beverage products that will open doors for new trade, investments, and cultural connections. As we venture into these markets, our intention is to reconnect with our partners and trade connections to enhances trade opportunities for Oregon’s quality agricultural products.”

Singapore is a high-income country with a well-developed market for high-quality food and agricultural products. More than 90 percent of the country’s food is imported, and its consumers are affluent, technically savvy, and interested in healthy and innovative foodstuffs.

Last year, Taiwan was Oregon’s seventh-largest trading partner and fourth-largest export destination of Oregon’s wheat. Taiwanese consumers and food processors appreciate high-quality products and will pay for premium, healthy, trendy products. Taiwan and Oregon are critical partners in a world where the global supply chain remains restricted after COVID-19.

ODA’s international trade missions open doors and deliver results for Oregon’s agricultural exporters, allowing them to create relationships with potential customers, gather market intelligence, and, most importantly sales.

The Oregon agriculture delegation on this trade mission includes:

Oregon Department of Agriculture, Salem, OR

All Berry and Fruits, Portland, OR

Norris Blueberry Farms, Roseburg, OR

Oregon Berry Packing, Hillsboro, OR

Phelps Creek Vineyards, Hood River, OR

Willamette Hazelnut Inc., Newberg, OR

The Oregon Food and Beverage Trade Mission to Singapore and Taipei, focused on promoting Oregon's specialty crops, is made possible through the support of the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant funds. The funding for the "Rebuilding business relationships in Asia for Oregon's Specialty Crop Products" project is attributed to a grant/cooperative agreement from the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service.

It is important to note that while the trade mission is led by ODA, it does not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.