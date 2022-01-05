Mt. Bachelor warns of ‘extreme tree well danger’ after heavy snowfall, in wake of skier’s death

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Less than a week after a skier fell into a tree well and died at Mt. Bachelor, the resort was warning visitors Wednesday that new, deep snow had created “extreme tree well danger,” calling it “mandatory” that skiers and boarders pair up while strongly urging them to not ski off-trail.

The resort said it has received nearly five feet (58 inches) in the past 72 hours, including nearly a foot overnight, and “the winds continue to howl,” Mt. Bachelor’s morning update stated. They said the wind and conditions will dictate how many lifts can open. Higher-elevation lifts have been closed for several days due to the winds. Parking lots also were reaching capacity due to the amount of snow piled up there.

The “deep snow safety alert” urged skiers and boarders to view a video on their website regarding tree well safety and to “always ski and ride with a buddy when venturing off trails!”

“Skier responsibility and safe choices are critical when ski/riding terrain with no skier compaction since the 58 inches received,” they advised. “We highly recommend sticking to runs and wide-open terrain areas only, where you know there are no tree islands of small saplings.”

Experienced mountaineer Birkan Uzun, a native of Cyprus, died after falling into a tree well last Friday. It was the fifth such death at Mt. Bachelor in the past 20 years.

Carly Keenan is headed up to the mountain to meet with representatives of the resort. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.