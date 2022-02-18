Hoodoo’s ‘matriarch of ski school’ retiring at season’s end after 43 years on the (fun) job

(Update: Adding video, comments from Donna Sanders, Hoodoo snowboard instructor)

It’s hard to imagine Ski School at Hoodoo without her

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When you’re getting ready for a ski lesson, it’s probably a pretty good idea to have snow pants, a jacket, goggles, skis of course -- and an instructor with plenty of experience.

Donna Sanders fits the bill.

She doesn’t want you to know exactly how old she is, however.

“I'd just as soon not have all those young folks on our staff know the real number,” she told NewsChannel 21 with a smile on Friday.

But she will tell you she’s been a ski instructor at Hoodoo for more than 40 years.

“It’s fun -- and we’re selling fun,” she said.

But after numerous awards from the Professional Ski Instructors of America, Donna is retiring this year, her 43rd season.

“Donna is the matriarch of ski school,” said Amy Duarte, a snowboard instructor and on snow supervisor at Hoodoo.

It’s hard to imagine Ski School at Hoodoo without her, but she skied at Hoodoo for years before teaching.

“I had been skiing here under family passes for 20 years, but then my daughter left for college, and I ran out of reasons to come here every weekend,” she said.

But Donna's prime example of just needing a little nudge.

“A couple of the young lads on the staff said, ‘Why don’t you be a ski instructor?’” she recalled . "nd I said, ‘Hey I’m too old…’”

Turns out Donna, then in her 40s, wasn’t too old.

“I’ve been here ever since,” she said.

We took a few runs with Donna and Amy, who's learning to ski, to see Donna in her element.

"She was so excited that I was willing to learn how to ski,” Duarte said. “It just brightens her heart when she sees the snowboard instructors wanting to ski as well."

At the conclusion of the lesson, she gave her student some feedback.

"Alright, keep coming! Yes, you did it!" Donna told Amy after she successfully slid sideways down a pitch on her skis.

Donna said every skier can always work on their stance, working to move their weight forward, instead of leaning too far back.

She's not giving up skiing -- but after two knee replacements, teaching is taking a bit of a toll.

"I'm just going to cut back on the high-speed wedge turns," she joked.

And she'll certainly miss the community.

"(When I visit other mountains), all you have to do is say you're an instructor from the Northwest Division, and they say, 'welcome,' and 'meet this one,' and 'would you like a tour of our mountain?'” she said. “It's fabulous."

And the Hoodoo community will miss her just as much.