Twin Lakes Resort deals with spring snow, still expects to fill up for fishing season’s opening weekend

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twin Lakes Resort staff are cutting, moving and unpacking everything they need to open for the start of fishing season Friday.

They're expecting to have the restaurant and all services ready for the weekend, despite dealing with unseasonable weather.

Resort owner Kate Dunn says it's a first -- for them, anyway.

“We’ve actually never had an April storm like this," Dunn said Thursday. "It just hasn’t happened yet -- it's new."

She said they’ve had crews working since mid March to plow roads and prepare the resort, but the recent storms have complicated some things.

“It did kind of throw a wrench in some of our outdoor projects," Dunn said. "Some cleanup was delayed, but you know -- we’re trucking along. We’ll get it done, and we’re still ready to open.”

She said her resort, like Crane Prairie, is still opening, despite the Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir campgrounds being closed another week due to the weather.

Dunn has a few RV spots left, but thinks they’ll be filled by fishermen who were hoping to camp.

“So I would imagine we’d be full up this weekend,” Dunn said.

With the start of fishing season typically one of the more popular weekends, Dunn is determined to get her place ready on time.

“It’s really important for us to be able to kind of fulfill our commitment to those guests, you know?" she said. "They count on us to open, and we're going to get it done.”

In regards to campsites in the Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir areas, the Forest Service said:

"While fishing season opens Friday, April 22, snow impacts have prevented our campground concessionaire from completing critical hazard tree removal work and maintenance at these facilities. Campgrounds within these areas are tentatively rescheduled to open April 29, providing favorable weather returns this week. Hazard tree removal, inspections and repairs are conducted for visitor safety."