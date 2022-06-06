Funner Trail, Forest Road 4614 west of Bend to close weekdays for thinning operations

Forest Service warns of larger closures if more violators continue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Thinning operations will close a segment of Funner Trail and Forest Service Road 4614 for public and operator safety during weekdays, starting this week, the Forest Service said Monday.

Beginning Monday, Funner will be closed from Wanoga Sno-Park east to the junction with FSR 4613-050. FSR 4614 will also be closed between the junction with FSR 4614-400 north to the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to Friday at 3 p.m. Access is open from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

An alternative route along Forest Service Road 4613 provides a connection between Funner and Tiddlywinks, for a loop option.

This work is part of the Lex Project area within the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project area landscape in which the Forest Service is restoring 11,900 acres of forest west of Bend to improve forest health. Stand resiliency to fire, insect and disease can help create a diversity of plant and wildlife habitat and protect our communities and quality of life, the Forest Service said.

The Forest Service also said is experiencing increased violations of trail closure areas. Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail milage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users continue disregarding the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area, they warned.

During vegetation management operations such as thinning of trees and mowing of brush, trees and shrubbery come down quickly and can be thrown far from the site by the large machinery. "Please do your part to protect yourself and the contractors implementing this work," contractors said.

For more information about the closures, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.