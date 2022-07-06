Temporary weekday closures planned for Rimrock Paved Path, Ticket to Ride Trail west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning next week, Rimrock Paved Path and Ticket to Ride Trail, both west of Bend, will be closed for public and operator safety while contractors mow and masticate the area, which can cause large debris to fly toward these trails, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

Starting Monday July 11, segments of Rimrock Paved Path and Ticket to Ride Trail will be closed Monday through Friday. The Rimrock Paved Path will be closed between its terminus at Cascade Lakes Welcome Station east to the intersection with Forest Service Road 4604-400. Ticket to Ride Trail will be closed between the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4604-400.

Trail closures will remain in place until work has been completed in the area’s adjacent to the above trails. The public will be notified when the trails reopen.

The work is part of the West Bend Project area and includes mowing and mastication of brush and small trees.

The primary objectives are to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease, officials said.

For more information about the closures, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.