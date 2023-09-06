4,000-acre BLM acquisition expands public recreation opportunities along lower John Day River

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management recently acquired about 4,000 acres of property along the lower John Day Wild and Scenic River from the Western Rivers Conservancy. The acquisition is key to expanding public recreation opportunities along the river.

The property is generally referred to as McDonald’s Ferry, located about 14 miles east of Wasco. It is on the west side of the John Day River near McDonald’s Crossing, a historic location where thousands of emigrants traveling west on the Oregon Trail traversed the Lower John Day River.

"This acquisition opens doors to expand recreation and hunting access along the John Day River,” said Kyle Hensley, BLM Central Oregon Field Manager. “It will also provide BLM and partners with the ability to restore rangeland and riparian health throughout the property.”

This acquisition, proposed earlier this year. is the latest addition to the public lands along the John Day River funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The fund, established by Congress in 1964, is committed to safeguarding natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities for all Americans. For more information, visit https://www.doi.gov/lwcf.

Public access is available through McDonald’s Ferry Lane. Permits, available through www.Recreation.gov, are required for river use. The area is open to dispersed camping. There are currently no restroom facilities or potable water. Please be firewise: stay on the main county road and avoid parking on dry grass or using off-highway vehicles to prevent wildfires.

Learn more about recreation on the John Day River by visiting https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-passes/lotteries-and-permit-systems/oregon-washington/john-day-river.