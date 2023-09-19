BLM celebrates National Public Lands Day with free day-use access

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management is waiving recreation day-use fees for visitors on Saturday, Sept. 23, in celebration of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day.

NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

To recognize 30 years of care and community and increase recreation access to public land, BLM leaders invite people to explore our unique and diverse natural landscapes and visitor facilities.

“National Public Lands Day serves as a connection between people and public lands,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon and Washington State Director. “Whether it’s your first time on public lands or your hundredth, we invite everyone to get outside and enjoy these national treasures across Oregon and Washington.”

Within Oregon and Washington, the BLM’s standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at the following:

The standard amenity fee waiver does not guarantee admission to some busy recreation areas where reservations for day-use, group sites, and overnight camping are recommended. Please contact the local BLM office if you have any questions about a recreation site you are interested in visiting.

You can search all available BLM recreation opportunities to explore on your public lands at https://www.blm.gov/visit.

Want to join one of BLM's events and help restore America’s public lands? You can find a volunteer event near you at https://www.neefusa.org/npld-event-search.

Know before you go:

Be fire aware. Check for local fire restrictions and active fire closures.

Practice Leave No Trace principles and leave your public lands cleaner than you found them.

The fee waiver only applies to standard amenity fees for day-use at the recreation sites listed. The waiver does not apply to any expanded amenity fees for overnight camping, group day-use, and cabin rentals or individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

Fee-free days occur each year in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Great American Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day, and Veterans Day.

The remaining fee-free day in 2023 will be on November 11 in celebration of Veterans Day.

For more information about the BLM’s recreation fee program, please visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.

