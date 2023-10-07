Smith Rock fans rejoice: The new, delayed pedestrian footbridge is open

Still a bit of work to do, so visitors advised to watch for contractors

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Smith Rock climbers, hikers and sightseers rejoice: The new, wider footbridge, in the works for nearly two months, is ready to welcome you, with the project complete a few weeks late due to damage to a wooden beam in transport.

Smith Rock State Park announced quietly in a website posting that the new pedestrian bridge over the Crooked River will be open Saturday, restoring access to trails and climbing areas just in time for what could be the warmest weekend for the rest of the year.

The unofficial go-to guide at SmithRock.com said the new span actually was open again as of Friday.

It noted the old bridge was built nearly a half-century ago and reconstructed about 30 years ago. But the new bridge is eight feet wide, about two feet wider than its predecessor, and will better accommodate not only park visitors, but first responders during rescue operations.

Thew new bridge had been slated to open in mid-September, but a wooden support beam was damaged on the way down into the canyon during a complicated delivery that required a full day of slowly maneuvering six beams down to the bridge site.

The Smith Rock.com site stated, “Restoration work will continue near the footbridge area over the next couple of weeks, so expect to see contractors continuing work in the area and please give them courtesy when passing through.”