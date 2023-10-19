Oregon Parks and Recreation Department seeks volunteers for Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for three positions on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee.

The positions include a member to represent the interests of a historically underrepresented community or a representative from Tribal Government, one representative for counties east of the Cascades, and one representative for counties west of the Cascades. Candidates for the positions representing counties should be recommended by the Oregon Recreation and Park Association Counties & Outdoor Recreation Section or by the Association of Oregon Counties.

The OORC evaluates grant proposals for public outdoor recreation projects seeking funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program. The nine-member committee members represents various interests and are appointed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. Committee members serve four-year terms and may be eligible to serve a second term. The OORC generally meets once a year, virtually or at locations throughout the state. Time commitment varies and includes reviewing and evaluating an average of 15-20 grant applications each annual funding cycle.

Ideal candidates may live anywhere in Oregon and have experience in at least one of the following areas: outdoor recreation planning or design, recreation related volunteerism, or an outdoor recreation enthusiast who is uniquely qualified to evaluate project proposals through other experience and involvement. Strong candidates may also demonstrate an awareness of statewide recreational needs, other broad recreational issues, and the importance of providing equitable, inclusive, and accessible recreational opportunities.

Those interested in serving must submit a committee interest form by Monday, Nov. 27. The form is available online: https://form.jotform.com/232894854468171

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Program is a competitive grant program funded by the National Park Service and administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Grants are awarded to local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and eligible state agencies for land acquisition, development, and rehabilitation projects for public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

For more information about the advisory committee or application process, contact Nohemi Enciso, LWCF Program Coordinator, at nohemi.enciso@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-480-9092.