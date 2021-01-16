Parade for Prineville Marine celebrates his 99th birthday
Prineville Marine Jack Becker, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, celebrated his 99th birthday in style on Saturday with a horn-honking drive-by parade of fellow veterans, friends and family.
He called it "unbelievable" and "wonderful. ... I didn't think I'm worth it, but everybody thinks so."
And not a mask to be seen,I say kudos!,life is a gamble any time any where in battle or crossing the street,Happy birthday sir!
Happy Birthday, Marine!
I wonder what this brave American patriot- who physically fought and battled for all Americans to live free- protected by the US Constitution- the concepts of Life- Liberty- and the Pursuit of Happiness- thinks about being alive to see the state and the citizens of Oregon trying to survive a dictator in Salem who initiated a condition of “Undeclared Martial Law” for almost a year ! I wonder !!!
do you ever get tired of shouting into the mirror?
our elders are to be cared for and cherished – they have the potential to teach all of us