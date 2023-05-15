Over $17,000 raised at Rimrock Trails’ 2nd annual ‘Life Changing Lunch’

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, over 100 guests gathered for the May 10th Rimrock Trails Treatment Services mental health awareness and fundraising event, A Life Changing Lunch.

Through sponsorships and private donations, this second annual event raised over $17,000 to benefit Rimrock Trails’ mental health and substance use counseling programs. Funds will help ensure Central Oregonians have access to needed services, regardless of financial circumstances.

Held at the Crook County OSU 4-H Clover Building in Prineville, attendees included Central Oregon business and organizational leadership and area residents, all sharing a common interest in learning more about both mental health and substance use challenges and the importance of ensuring there are counseling services available to individuals seeking help and a pathway to a brighter future.

The luncheon program included poignant testimonials from individuals who have experienced in their own lives, and that of their children, the devastation of addiction, mental illness, and trauma resulting in suicide. These stories brought to life the magnitude of this social challenge. Recent scientific studies suggest that as many as 1 in 4 individuals suffer to some degree from mental health and substance use disorders. Studies continue to be conducted and information gathered.

“One hundred and ten guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and an impactful program. More importantly, one hundred and ten community members came together to help the little boy who is too worried to go to school, the mom who feels constantly overwhelmed, or the teen that thinks everyone would be better off if she wasn’t here. There is a path to a brighter future, and you all are helping make that happen for local individuals and families!”– Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

A Life Changing Lunch was possible thanks to the efforts and donations of many individuals and businesses. Sincere thanks go to event committee members, volunteers at the event, Prineville Catering and The Printing Post. Finally, the event could not have happened without the support and sponsorship of Les Schwab Tire Center, St. Charles Health System, Griffin Construction, MidOregon Credit Union, Taylor Northwest, American Family Insurance, Aramark, Hooker Creek, MidOregon Personnel, Prineville Insurance and Studio Jay.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

Rimrock Trails was founded over three decades ago with the mission to improve the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future. Outpatient clinics serving individuals of all ages and families, are located in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, Oregon. An adolescent residential treatment program for teens ages 12 – 17 is in Prineville. This is one of only four adolescent residential programs in the state of Oregon. Established in 1990, Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

Rimrock Trails is one of the longest-serving specialty behavioral health providers in the region. Our treatment team consists of clinically trained mental health therapists, certified alcohol and drug counselors, and certified peer support specialists who work together to comprehensively understand and address the dynamic needs of each individual and their family.