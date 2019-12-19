UPDATE: Missing Redmond woman found safe

Redmond

(Update: Missing woman found safe. in Dry Canyon)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond woman who was reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found safe in the city's Dry Canyon, police said.

Sarah Garner, 44, was located around 4 p.m. in the Dry Canyon near the Northwest Spruce Avenue stairs by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy assisting in the search, Lt. Curtis Chambers said. He offered thanks to everyone who had assisted in looking for the woman.

Redmond police and other agencies had sought the public's help Thursday afternoon in finding Garner, they said fled from a health care facility and may be “an imminent danger to herself.”

Garner, 44, left the facility around 2 p.m. and last was seen climbing down into the Dry Canyon, Chambers said.

“Due to known health concerns, there is a reason to believe Ms. Garner is an imminent danger to herself,” Chambers said. “This health-related concern, combined with the deteriorating weather conditions and lack of adequate clothing, has led the police department to seek the public’s help in locating her.”

Garner last had been seen at Paul Hathaway Park on Northwest Rockcrest Court, climbing down into the Dry Canyon, Chambers said. He added it’s not known if she continued across the canyon or fled north or south on the canyon floor.

Garner wass described as 5-foot-6 and about 150 pounds, with long reddish-blonde matted hair. She last was seen wearing only socks, blue jeans and a thin long-sleeved shirt.

Garner also was the subject of a search in late September and was found two days later by Bend police.