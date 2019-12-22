Friends of Redmond Oregon seeks grant applications

Redmond

Friends of Redmond Oregon (FORO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in Oregon. FORO is organized exclusively for charitable purposes with a mission of supporting reading, cultural literacy, art and music in the Redmond, Oregon community.

FORO raises funds within the guidelines of a 501(c)(3) through sales of books, art, music media and other miscellaneous merchandise.

One goal of Friends of Redmond Oregon is to donate funds raised by FORO to other local nonprofits in support of their reading, music, art and cultural literacy programs.

Since incorporating in 2017, FORO has donated funds totaling in excess of $5,275 in small grants to support the missions of the following organizations:

Beulah’s Place

Redmond Senior Center

Redmond Learning Center

Whoopsie Daisy Nursery School

Sage Crest Elementary School

Friends Of Redmond Branch Library

Fireflies-Lynch Elementary School Reading

Redmond High School Art Department

Friends of Redmond Oregon (FORO) currently invites any non-profit organization in the Redmond Oregon community with a sister mission of promoting literacy art and/or culture to apply for a FORO grant. If a local organization could benefit from this type of donation, FORO asks that they request a FORO grant application packet by emailing friendsofredmond@gmail.com.

The simple application requests a brief history of the organization and its mission and goals, a summary of funds requested and how those funds would be expended to implement the common vision of literacy, art and culture in Redmond. Funds must be used for programs promoting art, reading, music or cultural awareness, but could be used for books, art supplies, etc.

FORO’s current operation cycle requires all applications be completed and submitted by 7 February 2020. The FORO Board of Directors will review applications and select grant recipients by 28 February 2020 and funds will be dispersed to selected grant recipients by 31 March 2020. Grant recipients will be required to expend funds and return completed grant expenditure verification by 1 May 2020.

FORO looks forward to contributing to other nonprofits in Redmond Oregon that share common goals.