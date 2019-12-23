Redmond councilor named to Natl. League of Cities panel

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark Endicott has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2020 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Joe Buscaino, council member, Los Angeles, California.

“I am honored to have attained a leadership position on this committee in only my second year of service,” remarks Councilor Clark Endicott. “By providing Redmond, Oregon with the opportunity to have a seat at the federal level for transportation funding, we can bring much needed attention to our community’s transportation priorities such as South Highway 97 and Quarry Road interchange.”

As a committee member, Councilor Clark Endicott said she will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino. “I am proud to have Krisanna Clark Endicott join NLC's Transportation and Infrastructure Services committee on behalf of her residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Dan Fowler, Councilman, Kansas City, Missouri, Vice Chair Krisanna Clark-Endicott, Councilor, Redmond, Oregon, and Vice Chair Elaine Clegg, Council President Pro Tem, Boise, Idaho.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.