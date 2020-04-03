Jericho Road receives foundation funding

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Washington Federal Foundation has awarded Jericho Road $2,500 to help with the provision of food and emergency supplies in the Redmond area.

“The funds are particularly critical during the current closures and loss of jobs compounding the general needs of the homeless and hungry in Central Oregon,” said Jericho Road Co-Chai, Mike Powers.

The organization currently is offering packaged meals 25 days per month and other related services.

According to Ann Hall, vice president of community relations for the Foundation, “It is our pleasure to partner with Jericho Road to provide consistent, nurturing and tangible support to the homeless and those in need within the Redmond area.”

For detailed information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit https://jerichoroadofredmond.org or call 541-699-2099.