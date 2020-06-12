City of Redmond road closures, delays update: Week of June 13-20

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of June 13-20.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW Oak Tree Ln at NW 6th St – Traffic signal work on Monday, June 15, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.ODOT will be performing maintenance activities on the signal controller. Expect delays and temporary road closures.

Monday, June 15 thru June 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. – Slurry seal application by Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. for the City’s 2020 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during night work:

NW Maple Ave from NW 6 th St to NE 9 th St

NW Kingwood Ave from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW Oak Tree Ln from NW 6 th St to NW Canal Blvd

NW 5 th St from NW Jackpine Ave to W Antler Ave

NW 5 th St from W Antler Ave to SW Indian Ave

SE Veterans Way from SE Airport Way to Hwy 126

SW Glacier Ave at SW 11th St – Traffic signal replacement on Tuesday, June 16. The City and ODOT will be installing new traffic signal controllers at SW Glacier Ave at SW 11th St on Tuesday, June 16. Motorists should expect delays during the changeover and treat flashing red lights as 4-way stops.

SW Glacier Ave at SW 9th St, SW Highland Ave at SW 11th St – Traffic Signal replacements on Wednesday, June 17. The City and ODOT will be installing new traffic signal controllers at SW Glacier Ave at SW 9th St and SW Highland Ave at SW 11th St on Wednesday, June 17. Motorists should expect delays during the changeover and treat flashing red lights as 4-way stops.

Thursday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grind and overlay by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2020 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures:

NW 32 nd Ave to NW Greenwood Ave Dead End

NW Maple Ave from West end of Maple Bridge to NW Rimrock Ct

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW Maple Ave from NW Rimrock Dr to NW Canyon Dr (Maple Avenue Bridge) – Temporary single lane closures for bridge maintenance work weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. thru Thursday, July 2.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Friday, July 3, 2020.

SW Kalama Ave from SW 12th St to SW 15th St – Closed for construction weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. thru Wednesday, July 8.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.