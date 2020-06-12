Redmond memory care community gives thanks for acts of kindness

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Country Side Living, a residential memory care community specializing in caring for those with dementia, like Alzheimer’s, has always provided an active and stimulating home for their residents and staff.

With the onset of COVID-19, life changed at Country Side Living. Employees have been dedicated to the health and well-being of their residents. They have worked long shifts and have gone above and beyond to give loving service to all that live there.

Thanks to the ongoing generosity of the community, Country Side Living staff have had their spirits lifted many times by many Acts of Kindness.

Country Side Living of Redmond would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the following individuals and businesses that helped make our days brighter during this challenging time:

Redmond Coffee Co (Coffee)

Hospice of Redmond (goodie basket)

Family of Helga Elsner (pizza for staff)

Erik and Kristen Berkey (meals for staff)

Partner’s In Care (cookies)

Round Table Pizza (food donation)

Family of John Thueringer (coffee gift cards)

Ellen Walberg (masks)

Joann’s of Redmond (masks)

Oregon National Guard (PPE)

Family of Vicki Cadwallader (leggings and gift cards)

Bill Fischer (running errands)

Notes and cards of encouragement from many others were also received!

It is with sincere gratitude that Country Side Living thank all who blessed the staff and residents with these Acts of Kindness!