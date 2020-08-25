Consumer Cellular hiring 150 in Redmond, offering home-work hybrid, bonus

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Cellphone provider Consumer Cellular said Tuesday it’s looking to hire 150 people for positions at its Redmond call center, offering flexible schedules, including a home-office hybrid, and a bonus intended to lure workers amid the COVID-19 uncertainty.

The company’s Redmond "contact center" facilities now employ nearly 300 people, a company spokeswoman said, and they are interviewing candidates virtually online.

Pay starts at $15 an hour, with fully paid benefits for full-time workers.

To ensure adequate distancing in its offices, Consumer Cellular said nearly half of its workers are working from home.

Workers can work full-time at the office, or choose from hybrid home and office schedule options. Full-time workers can work three days at home and two days in the office. Or they can work four 10-hour days, with three days at home and one day in the office, the company said.

Since the company’s last Redmond recruitment effort, it has added a $2.50 bonus for hours worked, to be paid out every six months as a bonus.

Applicants can apply through www.consumercellular.com/Careers.