Redmond police: Male who fired assault rifle in air taken into custody

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A male firing an assault rifle into the air in northwest Redmond on Monday afternoon was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Police received a call shortly before 1 p.m. regarding a person shooting a firearm into the air in the area of Northwest 21st Street and Ivy Avenue, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

Responding officers located the shooter and placed him in custody, Petersen said.

There were no reported injuries and the area was “deemed safe and secure,” the lieutenant said in a news release.

No more information was released as the investigation continues, Petersen said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident was asked to contact Redmond police through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Petersen thanked the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police for their assistance in the investigation.