Jericho Road receives $5,000 to help buy cold-weather supplies for homeless

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Health Council has awarded Jericho Road of Redmond $5,000 to support the purchase and distribution of cold weather protective supplies to the homeless living in extreme conditions.

According to Priscilla Bigler, co-chair of Jericho Road, “This money will be used for extremely low-temperature sleeping bags and personal-sized heaters.

"These items will help protect many people, adults and children, from the low temperatures that put every homeless person in jeopardy at this time of year. Their health and survival are critically challenged and not everyone is capable of going to warming shelters or finding protected places to stay.

"Jericho Road is extremely grateful for this generous award and wishes to thank the Central Oregon Health Council for their concern and support,” Bigler said.

The Central Oregon Health Council is dedicated to improving the health of the region and to transform wellness by increasing quality, reliability and continuity of care. To learn more, visit https://cohealthcouncil.org.

For more information about Jericho Road and their programs, please visit their Facebook page at Jericho Road of Redmond or their website at https://jerichoroadofredmond.org. or call 541-699-2099.