Habitat for Humanity set to accept applications for new Redmond townhomes

Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that their housing application period for the Quince Townhomes in Redmond will be open Jan. 15-Feb. 1.

This contemporary style townhome community is conveniently located near the Redmond commercial district at the north end of town.

The Habitat homes for sale in this 10-unit land-lease development are 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes, including a garage. People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Redmond.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $33,600 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $49,000 – $66,100.

620 minimum credit score

Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore Cashiers Counter, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. or online at https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/

The applications are due: Feb. 1, 2021.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 158 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1037 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.