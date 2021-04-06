Two pickup trucks collide in Redmond, several injuries; NW Sixth Street closed

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on on Northwest Sixth Street in Redmond on Tuesday morning, injuring several people and closing the road for hours, police reported.

Police and fire personnel responded around 8:15 a.m. to the crash in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and Quince Avenue, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

Sixth Street will be closed for several hours between Quince Avenue and Oak Tree Lane, Petersen said, urging motorists to use other routes.

A Life Flight helicopter was called in to take one occupant to the hospital, initial reports indicated.

Any witnesses to the crash were asked to contact Redmond police through the Deschutes County dispatch non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.