Redmond Police warn of scam calls from someone claiming to be Capt. Devin Lewis

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the past couple of days, a person purporting to be Redmond Police Department Captain Devin Lewis has called people in the community, advising he needed to talk to the person about a confidential legal matter.

The phone number shown on a person’s caller ID is the RPD fax line phone number, 541-504-3490. When leaving a voicemail the person would leave their call back phone number as 541-348-3843, which isn’t a phone number associated with the RPD.

Please Do NOT call this person back. If you have received such a call, please make a report to RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, or file an online report at the link https://www.redmondoregon.gov/reportacrime .

Here are four signs that it’s a scam (Provided by the Federal FTC- Trade Commission):

1. Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know.



They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID, so the name and phone number you see might not be real.

2. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE.

For example, they might say you’re in trouble with the government. Or you owe money. Or someone in your family had an emergency. Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.

3. Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can’t verify their story. In other instances they might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s license, etc.

4. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

They often insist that you pay by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you to deposit it, and send them the money or a portion of the money back.

What You Can Do to Avoid a Scam (Provided by the FTC):

1. Block unwanted calls and text messages.



2. Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect.



3. Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision.

4. Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.



5. Stop and talk to someone you trust. Talking about it to someone could help you realize it’s a scam.