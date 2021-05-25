Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 3:26 PM

Redmond’s Centennial Park spray feature returns Friday; city park fountains also turned on

Kids love to play in the water spray at Redmond's Centennial Park
City of Redmond
Kids love to play in the water spray at Redmond's Centennial Park

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of Redmond’s favorite ways to beat the summer heat will once again open for public use.  The Centennial Park spray feature officially opens for the season Friday, May 28 and will operate noon – 6:00 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day.

The City of Redmond is partnering with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District (RAPRD) to operate the kiosk at Centennial Park. This kiosk will offer basic snacks and amenities for park users (ice cream, water, hotdogs, sunscreen).

City crews are also working to turn on all park drinking fountains.  They have completed the fountains in the Dry Canyon and are scheduled to have the remaining park fountains running by Memorial Day.

For questions about city parks, amenities, and/or reservations please contact us at 541-504-2000, or visit us online at www.redmondoregon.gov/Parks.

Community / Community Billboard

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content