Redmond councilors hear from both sides on Confederate flag controversy at 4th of July parade

Redmond

First visitors' section at council meeting since debate arose

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Public reaction to the controversial Confederate flag flown at Redmond's 4th of July parade earlier this month led off Wednesday evening's Redmond City Council meeting.

The flag debate was brought up during the council's visitor comment section since the parade, as residents on both sides of the issue called in to offer their opinions on whether or not the flag should have been allowed.

To some, the patriotic image of the event had been tainted by a single float from People's Rights of Oregon, which they said was meant to depict the history of the Civil War.

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, and says from now on they will review floats after the recent backlash.

But some community members voiced their ongoing concerns surrounding the flag to council members.

"Let us not be proud of that history, let us learn the lessons that that flag represents with a somber heart. Not proudly dressed as an enemy general smiling and waving to women and children during a celebration of our country's independence," one caller said. "I think that we can all agree that that's a highly inappropriate setting for that kind of display."

The caller also asked the council to take action against these types of displays.

"I urge the City Council, and specifically the mayor himself to take a strong stance against the Confederate flag. Don't dilly-dally in the back, waiting for your citizens to duke it out, and waiting for the dust to settle."

But another caller disagreed, backing the ability to fly the flag.

"I support the gentleman's right to have that Confederate flag," the caller said. If BLM (Black Lives Matter) had a flag and flew it, I would have the same feeling, because I believe that organization has so much hate and has caused so much damage in our country that it probably would have evoked a similar response."

She also said she believes the flag could start a conversation on the country's history.

"I think it's important that people have the opportunity to discuss why the Confederate flag is no longer flown, what people did to make sure that flag wasn't flown, and I think that provides an opportunity for people to discuss," she said.

