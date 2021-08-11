Hundreds gather for another tense school board meeting; it’s Redmond’s turn

Redmond

'The vaccine is poison!' audience members shout at state schools chief

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was a full house and more heated tempers in the Redmond High School auditorium Wednesday evening as hundreds of community members gathered for a Redmond School Board meeting, hours after Gov. Kate Brown announced and defended her new state mask mandate order for all indoor public spaces.

In recent days and weeks, school board meetings across Central Oregon have sparked friction and mask mandate opposition from some parents as schools prepare to open in September.

To provide insight, the Redmond School Board brought in attorney Greg Colvin to discuss the legal ramifications for those who decide not to follow the Oregon Health Authority's rule regarding mask mandates.

Colvin says the highest penalty for not following mandates would be for educators who willfully don't wear a mask in a school setting. He added that teachers could have their licenses negatively affected, with a suspension or even eradication.

The school board also brought in Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill by Zoom to provide further context on the contentious situation. Some in the crowd booed, calling his his data "fake" and yelling, "the vaccine is poison!"

And Nahad Sadr-Azodi, The Deschutes County Health Department's public health Ddrector, was also present to provide some local COVID-19 updates and data regarding the virus.

