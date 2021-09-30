Neighbor helps keep RV fire from spreading at Petersen Rock Garden site

Redmond

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A neighbor played a key role in stopping the spread of a fire Thursday that destroyed a small RV and threatened three other buildings on the property of the now-closed Petersen Rock Garden near Redmond, authorities said.

Redmond firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. to the reported RV fire in the 7900 block of Southwest 77th Street, Captain Josh Clark said.

They found the RV had been mostly consumed by a fire that was threatening three other structures and had spread to a small area of brush. Clark said fire crews quickly put out the remaining fire in the RV and protected the buildings. The fire’s spread to nearby brush was controlled by a second engine crew. Firefighters had the fire under control in nine minutes, he said.

A neighbor had seen the smoke, called 911 and returned to his home to get a tractor that pulled a trailer with a water tank and pump, the fire captain said. The neighbor was able to safely prevent the RV fire from spreading to the nearby buildings and surrounding brush before fire crews arrived.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance. The Cloverdale Fire District was sending a water tender for support but was canceled before it arrived.