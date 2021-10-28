Redmond School District seeks Budget Committee applicants

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District is seeking applicants for two vacant positions on the Budget Committee.

The Budget Committee is composed of all five school board members and five appointed Budget Committee members. Budget Committee members are appointed to serve three-year terms.

The Budget Committee will begin meeting and deliberating on the 2022-23 district budget in winter 2022. Applications will be accepted at the district office until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. If necessary, applicants will be interviewed at the Dec. 15 school board meeting. Budget Committee members will be appointed at the Jan. 26, 2022 school board meeting.

Budget Committee members must reside in the Redmond School District and may not be employed by the district.

The application is available online and in person at the district office at 145 SE Salmon Drive in Redmond.

For questions or more information, please call Kathy Steinert, Director of Fiscal Services, at the district administration office, 541-923-8927.