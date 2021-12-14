Realtor Cat Zwicker named Redmond’s new city councilor

(Update: Adding video, Zwicker comments)

Mayor appointed Realtor who has served on city's planning commission

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The hunt for Redmond's new city councilor is over.

Mayor George Endicott officially appointed Catherine "Cat" Zwicker during Tuesday evening's council meeting to replace former councilor Jon Bullock after he resigned last month.

Day to day, Zwicker is the principal broker and owner of Desert Sky Real Estate, LLC. She has served as the vice chairman of the Redmond Urban Planning Commission since 2019.

She's also the incoming 2022 President of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.

Zwicker received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Georgia in 1987.

City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott says she's excited to serve alongside Zwicker, but adds that she will be missed on the Redmond Urban Planning Commission moving forward as she makes the transition to council.

"I'm very honored to be selected," Zwicker told Mayor Endicott. "I read through that list of resumes in the packet, and I had some very challenging competition. And I think you and several other councilors who know me know I have passion for our city and for the development of our community. I'm actually very excited to working with you and I doubt I'll get discouraged, so have no fear."

Endicott says he received 17 applications by the end of November, with a goal of filling the vacancy by the end of the year.

The applicants were narrowed down to three finalists, all of whom already serve on committees or commissions for the city.

Zwicker is the seventh councilor appointed by Endicott during his tenure as mayor of Redmond.