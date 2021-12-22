DCSO raid on Redmond home turns up stolen motorcycle, scooter, DJ equipment

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A raid this week on a house on North Highway 97 in Redmond turned up a variety of items stolen around the city, including a motorcycle and scooter from Walmart and gear from a Redmond DJ. But the homeowner wasn’t home and is still being sought, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Target Team (CATT), along with Street Crimes unit detectives, executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. Monday at a house in the 3000 block of North Highway 97, Sgt. Jayson Janes said Wednesday.

The raid turned up a Suzuki motorcycle and an electric scooter reported stolen at the Redmond Walmart, Janes said. Deputies also recovered four speakers, a light bar and other electronics that were inside a cargo trailer stolen from Redmond DJ Isai Escobar earlier this month.

The abandoned trailer was recovered the next day, but the gear was gone.

Janes said the recovered items were turned over to Redmond police detectives, to be returned to the owners.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the raid and deputies are still working to find him, the sergeant said, adding that more information is expected to be released after he is contacted.