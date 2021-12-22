Surprising rise in semi-truck rollovers seen on Highway 97 curve in Redmond
Tow driver advises drivers to exercise caution as winter approaches
(Update: Adding video, comments from Consolidated Towing Inc. heavy duty supervisor, Robert Lee)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With slick, icy roads and more cars on the road, the heavy duty supervisor for Consolidated Towing Inc. said he expects to be a lot busier towing vehicles.
What Robert Lee did not expect in his nine years of towing, though, is the recent rise in semi-truck rollovers on one stretch of highway in Redmond.
What's surprising, Lee said, is the number of semi-trucks that have rolled over or crashed on a curve on northbound Highway 97 near milepost 119. He said he knows of five semi-trucks that have crashed there just within the last month, and two only days apart.
On Dec. 1, a semi- truck carrying cartons of oranges rolled over. Three days later, another semi with an empty trailer rolled in the exact same spot.
Earlier in the year, Lee said, a steel truck full of metal also rolled on the curve before getting T-boned by a dump truck.
“We used to have about four to five major semi-crashes a year, but this year has been very high," Lee said Wednesday. "We’re averaging maybe about one a month, maybe even more."
Oregon State Police said in a Nov. 30 crash, a produce truck heading north "failed to maintain its lane, crossing into the soft gravel shoulder on a curved portion of the roadway" and tipping onto its right side The driver was not injured.
Although the curved stretch of highway isn't a sharp corner, it's becoming a trouble spot.
“I know a few of them kind of hugged that corner a little wide, and that’s what caused them to flip," Lee said. "But the grade seems okay, the turn is alright. I couldn’t put my finger on why that’s kind of a hot-spot for semis."
Lee added that this could be happening for a number of reasons, such as distracted driving, or speeding.
The nearby offramp could be another reason.
“Maybe cars might be trying to cut off on that offramp, passing the semi, and then maybe trying to get off on that exit and creating more of an issue," Lee suggested.
With consolidated towing averaging about 300 calls a day, Lee said it’s important for all drivers to drive slower in snow conditions, which will help everybody out.
“The mentality is, ‘I've got to take that (exit),' instead of before, where it used to be like, ‘Oh, there it is, I missed it, I'll go get turned around.’”
The latest, 2019 update from the Oregon Department of Transportation reports a total of 12 vehicle crashes along the two-mile stretch between milepost 118 and milepost 120.
I noticed the last two were a who knows where from that sat there on it’s side for a week or more almost instantly replaced bu a Fred Meyer single. This corner used to get one a year, tops. These are I’d guess numbers 19-20 so far this year. Pay stupid wages, get stupid drivers.
Wages for a lot of truck drivers have gone up, but the problem is that
there are so many drivers on the road now with almost no experience,
and very little training because the companies are desperate to fill their
empty seats.
You can’t teach someone how to drive a truck in a few weeks, which is what
most of the so called driving schools offer. And to make matters worse,
they get little or no experience driving on snow and ice. It’s ridiculous how
many so called truck drivers don’t even know how to put tire chains on.
Many of them can’t even back the truck into a loading dock.
You write as if you dropped out of school when you were 12
338 writes just like it is. If you think you can get in a tractor with a trailer that’s 53feet long and think your a super trucker good luck
number of immigrant drivers in these accidents please.
That would be racist…
– we are a nation of immigrants, with the exception of the Native People who were here first – what causes guys like you two to have such animosity toward our country and most of the people in it?
Because babies born in the U.S. get sprinkled with some magic semi-truck-driving dust at birth(?).
Im trying to think of where this curve is. They don’t have mile markers on maps
Going north toward Terrebonne behind Home Depot right before the last overpass bridge.
North end of town by Home Depot. I’ve never understood why they designed those curves
with the slope that they have, but if people would drive the speed limit for that section
of road, it shouldn’t be a problem, but people don’t drive anywhere close to the
posted speed limit.
Perhaps they should slow down.