Upset Redmond homeowners say blasting for nearby development caused serious damage

Dry Canyon neighbors claim negligence by developer, city

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some upset homeowners in Redmond's Dry Canyon area say blasting for a nearby housing development has caused significant damage to their homes, and some requirements were not followed. With more blasting planned, they want help from the city.

Developer Hayden Homes is installing infrastructure behind the neighborhood for their project. It has contracted Quality Blasting and Drilling to blast and drill on the property.

As a result, some neighbors say their homes have suffered from the jolts, causing cracks in their walls and other damage.

Homeowner Nick Porta says Redmond's city code requires certain permits and protections that the developer has not followed. He also claims the developer did not give ample notice that blasting would be happening, which in turn didn't give enough homeowners enough time time to hire an inspector for a review oft the property, to be compared to later.

Porta's house had minor damage, when a decorative stone fell off the front of the house between blasts. He compares the feeling to that of an earthquake.

Porta claims the blasting company is now in the process of seeking a permit, after several blasts have already taken place.

Porta says his house is about 800 feet from the largest, closest blast that has occurred, but another that's planned is just 150 feet behind his home and others on his street.

Porta and a group of nearby homeowners with similar experiences are taking their concerns to the Redmond City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Carly Keenan is meeting with the group of homeowners, as well as reaching out to Hayden Homes and a city representative, City of Redmond to learn more. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five (airing on KFXO this week due to the Winter Olympics).