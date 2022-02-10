Redmond Proficiency Academy students win Scholastic Art & Writing Awards honors
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Six Redmond Proficiency Academy students recently won 19 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, including two Gold Keys, four Silver Keys and 13 Honorable Mentions.
The awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens, each year recognizing writing, painting, ceramics and glass, photography and a variety of additional artistic mediums.
Students Senior Evelyne Anderson, junior Lyra Kimler, junior Vanya Crumrine, freshman Lilly Holtsberg, freshman Sofia Erickson and senior Sabrina Zavala won the following awards:
Evelyne Anderson:
Nothing to Wear – Photography, Gold Key
Female – Photography, Gold Key
Getting Ready – Photography, Silver Key
Party Girls – Art Portfolio, Honorable Mention
Gold – Photography, Honorable Mention
When the party’s over – Photography, Honorable Mention
Vanya Crumrine:
Lightbulb Landscape – Digital Art, Silver Key
Joji – Portrait Painting, Honorable Mention
Self Portrait – Drawing & Illustration, Honorable Mention
Ink Sasha – Drawing & Illustration, Honorable Mention
Sofia Erickson:
Loopy tea – Ceramics & Glass, Silver Key
Tea For None – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention
Drowning in sorrows – Sculpture, Honorable Mention
Tiny Things – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention
Lilly Holtsberg:
Tie Dye Tea pot – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention
Lyra Kimler:
Asymmetrical – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention
Milk jar – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention
Sabrina Zavala:
Villagers – Digital Art, Silver Key
Model – Digital Art, Honorable Mention
The Redmond Public Library will host a joint exhibit during the entire month of April that will include work from RPA, Redmond High School and Ridgeview High School students.
About Redmond Proficiency Academy
Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.
