Redmond Proficiency Academy students win Scholastic Art & Writing Awards honors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Six Redmond Proficiency Academy students recently won 19 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, including two Gold Keys, four Silver Keys and 13 Honorable Mentions.

The awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens, each year recognizing writing, painting, ceramics and glass, photography and a variety of additional artistic mediums.

Students Senior Evelyne Anderson, junior Lyra Kimler, junior Vanya Crumrine, freshman Lilly Holtsberg, freshman Sofia Erickson and senior Sabrina Zavala won the following awards:

Evelyne Anderson:

Nothing to Wear – Photography, Gold Key

Female – Photography, Gold Key

Getting Ready – Photography, Silver Key

Party Girls – Art Portfolio, Honorable Mention

Gold – Photography, Honorable Mention

When the party’s over – Photography, Honorable Mention

Vanya Crumrine:

Lightbulb Landscape – Digital Art, Silver Key

Joji – Portrait Painting, Honorable Mention

Self Portrait – Drawing & Illustration, Honorable Mention

Ink Sasha – Drawing & Illustration, Honorable Mention

Sofia Erickson:

Loopy tea – Ceramics & Glass, Silver Key

Tea For None – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention

Drowning in sorrows – Sculpture, Honorable Mention

Tiny Things – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention

Lilly Holtsberg:

Tie Dye Tea pot – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention



Lyra Kimler:

Asymmetrical – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention

Milk jar – Ceramics & Glass, Honorable Mention

Sabrina Zavala:

Villagers – Digital Art, Silver Key

Model – Digital Art, Honorable Mention

The Redmond Public Library will host a joint exhibit during the entire month of April that will include work from RPA, Redmond High School and Ridgeview High School students.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its 13th year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.