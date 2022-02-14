Pickup driver hits, seriously injures NW Redmond bicyclist; crash under investigation

(Update: Correcting, crash was Friday)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup-bicycle collision on Friday afternoon in northwest Redmond sent the cyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and an investigation closed Helmholtz Way for a time, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and Redmond Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the crash on Helmholtz Way, about a quarter-mile south of Maple Avenue, Sergeant Ted Kloss said Monday.

The bicyclist, a 56-year-old Redmond man, was assisted by several good Samaritans until medics took him by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, Kloss said, adding that he remained in serious condition Monday.

The pickup driver, a 79-year-old Redmond man, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the sergeant added.

Deputies learned the cyclist was riding south on Helmholtz Way when he was struck by the southbound 2015 Toyota Tundra, Kloss said.

Deputies and the Deschutes County Road Department closed Helmholtz Way between Maple and Antler avenues for a crash reconstruction. Sheriff’s office detectives assisted in the reconstruction and investigation.

Kloss said the incident remains under investigation, and the findings will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.