United cutting 17 flights, including Chicago to Redmond — which only was flown in 2019

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – United Airlines is dropping 17 routes to regional airports, citing low demand and pilot shortages, including a seasonal red-eye flight from Chicago to Redmond that only flew for one summer, in 2019, before COVID-19 dealt the travel industry a serious setback.

All of the routes were operated by United subsidiaries, including SkyWest Airlines.

“Although we hoped it would begin again this summer, United let us know they will not have it return,” Redmond Municipal Airport Director Zachary Bass said. “We are in constant conversation with United and hope to bring it back next summer, in 2023.”

Business Insider reported the list of other dropped flights included ones from Denver to Dayton, Ohio, three flights from Newark and numerous other flights from Washington, D.C., Houston and Chicago.

To say the past two years has brought turbulence to the airline and travel industry in general, especially for smaller airports, would be an understatement. Bass said there have been routes coming and going or put on hiatus quite often over that time.

As for what’s coming as COVID-19 restrictions ease, Bass expects to get a better sense of things during discussions with airlines at a conference in early April.