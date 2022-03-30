Bethlehem Inn seeking to hire more staff to help at Bend and Redmond shelter locations
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bethlehem Inn is looking to hire more staff for their Bend and Redmond shelter facilities. There are about eight positions available.
The Bethlehem Inn's staffing shortages have forced the shelter to have staff step into other positions to help, providing the needed coverage, Michael Hancock, the organization's recruitment and training manager, said Wednesday.
The Bethlehem Inn's salaries have been raised this year by $1 an hour across the board. In the first year of employment, new staff can get up to four weeks of paid time off and holidays.
Former residents need to wait two years before they can come work for the shelter, Hancock said.
The new Redmond shelter is not as short-staffed, compared to the Bend location. The Redmond facility has been only open for a couple of months, and is still undergoing construction, so at this point it is housing only a few residents.
The shelters haven't been housing as many residents as they normally would, as they are still social distancing and wearing masks under COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information about the positions available and other details, visit: https://bethleheminn.org/employment-opportunities/
