Redmond saw business growth boom during pandemic

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The pandemic's impacts closed down a lot of businesses across the state, but Redmond actually saw growth, in terms of new businesses popping up.

"The growth has been mainly in the commercial core of the city's downtown, but the growth has been citywide," said Chuck Arnold said, the city's urban renewal manager.

There are 1,400 employers with 14,000 employees in the city, according to Arnold.

As to why the growth is happening, Arnold calls Redmond a "business-friendly city."

