Redmond VFW Post 4108 donates to Honor Flight of Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond VFW Post 4108 past Post Commander Jack Newcomb recently presented a check for $1,750 to Don DeLand, vice president of Honor Flight of Central Oregon, to support the veterans able to make these very special trips to the monuments in our nation's capital.

Newcomb said the VFW post obtained a $1,000 Community Service Grant and the post membership donated another $750.

He said it is important that these Korea and Vietnam Era veterans are honored, as they should have been many years ago.

Honor Flight will depart and return to Redmond Municipal Airport on Sept. 21-24 this year. A "Welcome Home" celebration is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the 24th at the Deschutes Fairgrounds Main Entrance. The Welcome Home is open to the public

For more information, go to http://www.honorflightofcentraloregon.org or contact Don DeLand at hfco.dondeland@gmail.com.